“I am an Ethno-nationalist Eco-fascist.”

This was the response to the question “What are your views?” that Brenton Tarrant posed in his odious manifesto which he broadcasted to the world, before he went on to massacre 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, March 15.

Halfway through 74 pages of vitriolic, crusader-inspired racialism he entitled “The Great Replacement”, Tarrant affirms his Eco-fascism by pointing to “Green nationalism” as being the “only true nationalism”. He suggests that “there is no Conservatism without nature” and “there is no nationalism without environmentalism”, since “the natural environment of our lands shaped us just as we shaped it.”

Tarrant is hardly an aberration. The subterranean recesses of the online far-right have nurtured a fringe of apocalypse-craving neo-Luddites, many of whom proselytise genocidal solutions to impending environmental doom.

Like any ideology, Eco-fascism manifests in different forms. What fundamentally unites them is how, while resting on the backbone of fascism, they deploy the language of environmentalism to greenwash white supremacy.

For Eco-fascism, the dimension of ecology is expressed in a nation’s Geist – its true essence that is intimately bound to its natural surroundings. Eco-fascists lament the marauding of nature, which they attribute to the hyper-rationalising project of modernity and industrial society that has accelerated demographic transformation.

Eco-fascism heavily draws upon the reactionary currents of Counter-Enlightenment thought: rooted in Prussian romanticism of the 18th and 19th centuries, and the subsequent Völkisch movement that flourished among Germanic nations up into the early 20th century. Steeped in anti-humanism and esotericism, Eco-fascism claims to strive for the restoration of a primordial past when man and nature coexisted in harmony.

“Man” of course, is exclusively the domain of the white European. An ostensible affection for Norse mythology and the idyllic sit comfortably beside explicit fealty to an ideology that adopted Social Darwinism and eugenics to justify racial hygiene programs that culminated in mass murder: Nazism.

By 1935, the Third Reich had implemented what was at the time the world’s most extensive environmental protection laws – while simultaneously purifying Germanic land of its non-Aryan pollutants. In this context, the blood purity of race was assumed to be directly connected to German soil, a view that developed into the infamous Blut und Boden (“blood and soil”) doctrine. This language is embraced by Eco-fascists, as it reveals a desire to have nations occupied by solely indigenous people in a geographically confined space that is preserved by environmentalist principles.

Calls to “reclaim our homeland” similarly function as white supremacist code for opposing non-white migration, and is echoed when Tarrant mentions that a nation should “venerate its ancestors” – that is, by purging itself of foreign contagion that lacks a European-Christian bloodline.

Ethno-nationalism, then, necessarily intersects with Eco-fascism. By subscribing to the notion that a civilisation’s uniqueness was forged due to the inherent symbiosis between a specific race and its environment, civilisation can only be provincial.

This predictably makes Eco-fascism hostile to liberal democracy and multiculturalism, which inevitably disturb the ‘natural order’. Tarrant attempts to cast his bigotry as eco-friendly by warning how “continued immigration into Europe is environmental warfare and ultimately destructive to nature itself.”