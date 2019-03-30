French yellow vest protesters were rallying on Saturday to support an activist injured in a confrontation with police and show they remain mobilised against the government's economic policies.

The demonstrators are undeterred by protest bans or repeated injuries in 20 weeks of demonstrations. So they're marching again on Saturday in Paris, Bordeaux, and other cities to keep pressing President Emmanuel Macron to do more to help the working classes, redesign French politics — or step down altogether.

They're also showing solidarity with Genevieve Legay, a 73-year-old anti-globalisation activist who suffered a head injury in the southern city of Nice last weekend.

The Nice prosecutor said a police officer pushed her down.

"We are all Genevieve!" read an online appeal for Saturday's protests.

In Paris, thousands of yellow vests started marching from the Gare de l'Est, in the north of the city centre. They were heading south to weave through the Left Bank and past the Eiffel Tower.

The French capital was placed under high security. Protests were banned around the Champs-Elysees, scene of recent rioting.

The movement has appeared to lose support in recent weeks, drawing significantly smaller crowds than at its beginning in November, when hundreds of thousands of people mobilised across France, initially to oppose fuel tax hikes, before expanding into a broader rejection of Macron's economic policies.

The government is expected to announce next month a new batch of measures as a result of a "great debate" launched by Macron so that ordinary French people can express their views on the country's economic and democratic issues.

