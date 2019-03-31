Voters in Ukraine are casting ballots in a presidential election Sunday after a campaign that produced a comedian with no political experience as the front-runner and allegations of voter bribery.

Opinion polls have shown Volodymyr Zelenskiy who stars in a TV sitcom about a teacher who becomes president after a video of him denouncing corruption goes viral, leading a field of 39 candidates.

The polls also had Zelenskiy outpacing incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, the other top candidates, by a broad margin.

"Zelenskiy has shown us on the screen what a real president should be like," voter Tatiana Zinchenko, 30, who cast her ballot for the comedian, said.

"He showed what the state leader should aspire for — fight corruption by deeds, not words, help the poor, control the oligarchs."

If no candidate secures an absolute majority of Sunday's vote, a runoff between the two top finishers would be held April 21.

TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Kiev.

Economy and corruption

Concern about the election's legitimacy spiked in recent days after the interior minister said his department was "showered" with hundreds of claims that supporters of Poroshenko and Tymoshenko offered money in exchange for votes.

Campaign issues included endemic corruption in Ukraine, the struggling economy and a seemingly intractable conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country of 42 million people.

Like the popular character he plays, Zelenskiy, 41, made corruption a focus of his candidacy. He proposed a lifetime ban on holding public office for anyone convicted of graft. He also called for direct negotiations with Russia on ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"A new life, a normal life is starting," Zelenskiy said after casting his ballot in Kiev.

"A life without corruption, without bribes."

His lack of political experience helped his popularity with voters amid broad disillusionment with the current generation of politicians.

"There is no trust in old politicians. They were at the helm, and the situation in the country has only got worse — corruption runs amok and the war is continuing," businessman Valery Ostrozhsky, 66, another Zelenskiy voter, said.

Poroshenko, 53, who was a confectionary tycoon when he was elected five years ago, pushed successfully for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church t o be recognised as self-standing rather than a branch of the Russian church.

However, he saw citizen approval of his governing sink amid Ukraine's economic woes and a sharp plunge in living standards. Poroshenko campaigned on promises to defeat the rebels in the east and to wrest back control of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 in a move that Ukraine and almost all the world views as illegal.