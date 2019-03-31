Anticorruption activist Zuzana Caputova became the first female president of Slovakia after winning elections on Saturday, capping off an improbable run seen as a rebuke to the tide of populism that has swept Central Europe.

With 100 percent of the votes counted early Sunday morning, Caputova, who has never held an elected office, soundly beat ruling party candidate Maros Sefcovic with 58.40 percent of the vote, according to the country’s statistics office.

An environmental lawyer by trade, Caputova has a deep background fighting rampant corruption in Slovakia, most notably as the face of a decade-long campaign to clean up a toxic landfill said to be lining the pockets of well-connected businessmen. But she is also known for her experience as a public administrator in the non-profit sector, handling issues related to child abuse and exploitation.

She would not enter the political fray however until December 2017, when she announced her entry to the liberal Progressive Slovakia party. For Caputova, the move was one geared toward fighting a scandal-laden political establishment that has in recent years resorted to populist rhetoric in order to retain support.

"I am glad that today we see that someone can be successful with her own ideas, without using an aggressive language and without appealing to populism,” she said in a speech following the result just after midnight.

"Turns out that justice and fairness in politics is not just an intellectual topic, it is a desire of many people.”

The woman dubbed “Slovakia’s Erin Brokovich” was largely unknown before she launched her presidential run in the country of 5.4 million people last year. But with the murders of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiance Martina Kusnirova in January 2018, Slovaks grew increasingly disillusioned with the government, staging the largest nationwide protests since the end of communism.

Standing on the campaign slogan was "stand up to evil," she staged a meteoric rise with what observers say was the right message at the right time.

“She says she stayed true to her values, that she is authentic and people seem to appreciate that,” said Michaela Terenzani, editor-in-chief of English-language newspaper The Slovak Spectator. “At the same time, she carries the message of the 2018 protests, she says the same things that people demanded in the streets.”