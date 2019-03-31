Over two dozen people were killed in a severe thunderstorm that swept through parts of southern Nepal late on Sunday and hundreds more were injured, police and officials said.

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli in a tweet said 25 people had been killed, and around 400 were injured.

"Helicopters have been kept ready for immediate rescue and relief," Oli said in his post. He offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Rajesh Paudel, the top bureaucrat of Bara district, where the storm hit, said the death toll may increase as rescuers were still trying to reach many of those affected.