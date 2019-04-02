WORLD
UN chief warns against rising anti-Muslim hatred
"Around the world, we are seeing ever-rising anti-Muslim hatred, anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia," Antonio Guterres says while citing the New Zealand mosque attacks by a white supremacist as well as a 2018 synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (2nd-R) delivers a speech following a meeting with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world's foremost Islamic institution, in the Egyptian capital Cairo on April 2, 2019. / AFP
April 2, 2019

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday against growing hatred of Muslims, less than a month after a deadly terrorist attack on mosques in New Zealand killed at least 50 people.

His remarks came during a speech at Egypt's Al Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world's foremost religious institution, where he met Grand Imam Ahmed al Tayeb.

"Around the world, we are seeing ever-rising anti-Muslim hatred, anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia," the UN secretary general said.

He cited the March 15 New Zealand mosque attacks by a white supremacist as well as a 2018 synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people and is believed to be the deadliest against Jews in US history.

Guterres warned of a surge in hate speech he said was "entering the mainstream, spreading like wildfire through social media".

"We see it spreading in liberal democracies and as well as in authoritarian states."

Guterres is on a two-day trip to Egypt, Following his visit to Al Azhar, he was scheduled to meet President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

On Sunday, he attended an Arab League summit in Tunisia.

