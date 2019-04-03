Algeria's Constitutional Council officially accepted the resignation of president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, state TV reported on Wednesday, a day after the 82-year-old announced he was quitting following weeks of massive demonstrations.

The Council informed parliament "of the declaration of the definitive vacancy of the Presidency of the Republic," the TV station announced in a news ticker.

Algeria's ailing Bouteflika resigned on Tuesday, succumbing to six weeks of largely peaceful mass protests driven by youth and pressure from the powerful army against his 20-year rule.

Hundreds took to the streets of the capital after the announcement of the 82 -year-old's departure, capping protests which called for the removal of an elite seen by many as out of touch with ordinary people and presiding over an economy riven by cronyism.

Earlier in the day, army chief of staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah demanded the veteran ruler, who has long been in poor health, be declared immediately unfit for office.

"I have taken this step because I am keen to put an end to the current bickering," Bouteflika said in a letter released on state media, using his main means of communication since suffering a stroke in 2013 and largely disappearing from public view.

Protesters reject caretaker government

As Bouteflika's grip on power started to loosen over recent days, some protesters began shifting their focus to rejecting a caretaker government appointed on Sunday.