In the summer of 2014 Daesh took Mosul and declared a caliphate ruling over an “Islamic State,” reshaping the history of an entire region.

Fast forward to 2019 when Daesh lost control of its last piece of territory in the Syrian town of Baghouz and the focus of analyses has turned to the terrorist group’s future. However, what’s missing is how Daesh will view its past.

The history of the region has demonstrably affected Daesh and how it crafted its narrative. Now, Daesh will reflect back on its own history, situating its rise and then loss of territory into its own version of history.

The terrorist organisation has emerged as part of historical trajectories that included the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the rise of Arab nationalism, and the Islamist alternative. To understand the future of the terrorist group one must understand how the past shaped it, and how Daesh itself makes sense of the past.

The Collapse of the Ottoman Empire

In the 1880s the pan-Islamist foreign policy of the Ottoman Sultan Abd al-Hamid threatened to cause unrest among the large Muslim population in India, then part of the British Empire.

When the Ottoman Empire allied with Germany and the central powers during World War One, a secret Allied agreement involving Britain, France, and Russia was drawn up to divide Ottoman lands - the infamous “Sykes-Picot” Treaty.

While Russia withdrew from the war and the treaty as a result of its Communist revolution, Sykes-Picot served as the precursor to the Mandate system. In actuality the Arab state system actually came into formation after the 1919 Paris Peace Conference and the later 1920 San Remo conference.

These treaties were perceived by Arab nationalists and Islamists alike as the process that carved up the organic Arab core of the Islamic world, the historical Levant and Fertile Crescent.

During this period Mustafa Kemal Ataturk successfully led a war of independence and emerged as the post-War leader of a secular Republic of Turkey, which emerged from the remaining territory of the defeated Ottomans. In 1924 he dissolved the Caliphate, a centuries-old institution of the Empire.

Daesh’s narrative was that 2014 rectified the two traumatic historic events that resulted from the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. When its forces took control of the Syrian-Iraqi border post on the way to Mosul in 2014, it crafted a well-publicised spectacle dismantlement of what it deemed the “Sykes-Picot” border. Second, ISIS’s declaration of a new Caliphate represented the first attempt to resuscitate this institution within the borders of a new state.

The Heyday of Arab Nationalism

After 1920, the second event that significantly transformed boundaries in the region was the formation of Israel in 1948, emerging out of the British mandate of Palestine.