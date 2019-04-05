WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump says trade deal with China could be reached in about four weeks
US President Donald Trump said a China-US trade talks were making progress "at a very rapid pace" and that a deal would allow a summit between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump says trade deal with China could be reached in about four weeks
China's Vice Premier Liu He listens to US President Trump as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, April 4, 2019. / Reuters
April 5, 2019

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States and China could wrap up trade talks within four weeks after making quick progress on the potentially "epic" deal.

"We are getting very close to making a deal," he said ahead of a White House meeting with Chinese trade envoy Liu He. "Progress is being made at a very rapid pace."

"We will probably know over the next four weeks. It may take two weeks after that.... It's looking very good."

A deal would allow a summit between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said.

Xi assured Trump that text of the China-US trade could be finalised soon, in a message conveyed by Liu He. 

According to state-run news agency Xinhua, Liu He told Trump that Xi believed under his and Trump’s leadership, China-US relations will make new and greater progress. 

Xi said that in the past month or more, the two sides’ trade teams had maintained close contact and “achieved new and substantive progress on issues in the text of two countries’ trade agreement”. 

“I hope the two sides’ trade teams can continue working in the spirit of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit to resolve each other’s concerns, and finish negotiations on the text of the China-US trade agreement soon,” Xi said to Trump through Liu.

Recommended

TRT World'sHarry Horton has more details from Washington, DC.

'Everything is covered'

Earlier, Trump said that the negotiations were for an agreement covering the full range of US concerns.

"Everything is covered, there's nothing that's not covered," Trump said, referring to the scope of US demands.

"It's got to be a great deal," he said. "If it's not a great deal, we're not doing it."

Trump said the deal was potentially for an "epic" and "historic" agreement.

Last year, Trump launched a trade war with China, seeking to slash that country's soaring trade surplus with the United States, end alleged unfair trade practices such as the theft of American technology and China's massive state intervention in markets.

Washington and Beijing since last year have imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in two-way trade, biting into their manufacturing sectors as the world economy shows signs of slowing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon