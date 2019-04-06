WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran expands evacuations as rains worsen floods
At least 70 people have been killed and about 1,900 cities and villages have been affected by floods after exceptionally heavy rains since March 19.
Iran expands evacuations as rains worsen floods
An aerial view of flooding in Golestan province, Iran, March 22, 2019. / Reuters
April 6, 2019

Iran moved on Saturday to evacuate more towns and villages threatened by floods after continued rain in the southwest of the country, state television reported, as the nationwide toll from the flooding reached 70.

Many residents of Susangerd, with a population of about 50,000, and five other communities in the oil-rich southwestern province of Khuzestan were being moved to safer areas as officials released water from major dams, state TV reported.

"An evacuation order has been issued and we are recommending women and children to leave but we are asking the men and youth to stay and help us build floodwalls so we can keep the water out of these cities," the provincial governor, Gholamreza Shariati, told state TV.

"The inflow into the Karkheh river dam has been high ... and officials have had to release more water as the dam was approaching its full capacity," Shariati said, adding the flooding was the worst in 70 years.

Rains were expected to end in Khuzestan by Monday, state TV said.

In the neighbouring Lorestan province, seven villages threatened by landslides were to be evacuated, state TV said.

At least 70 people have been killed, the head of the country's emergency services, Pirhossein Koulivand, told the state news agency IRNA.

About 1,900 cities and villages have been affected by floods after exceptionally heavy rains since March 19.

Recommended

The disaster has left aid agencies struggling to cope and seen 86,000 people moved to emergency shelters.

The government has told citizens, and especially flood-affected farmers, that all losses will be compensated.

Iran's state budget is already stretched under U.S. sanctions on energy and banking sectors that have halved its oil exports and restricted access to some revenues abroad.

Sanctions hampering aid efforts

President Hassan Rouhani, whom critics have accused of mismanaging the response to the disaster, said on Wednesday the sanctions were also hampering aid efforts.

As waters continue to submerge villages, the government said it had deployed more mobile medical units to the southern provinces. Around 1,000 people have been airlifted by emergency helicopters to safety in recent days.

The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards reiterated the armed forces "were using all their power" to minimise the damage in Khuzestan.

Iranian drilling companies and other energy firms have been assisting rescue efforts in flooded areas, using pumps to remove water.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon