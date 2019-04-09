India will hold a general election starting April 11 in the world's largest democratic exercise, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a second straight term.

The election will be conducted in seven phases until May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some facts and figures about the election in the country of 1.3 billion people.

Millions of voters

Around 900 million people are eligible to vote, which is nearly the combined population of the whole of Europe and Brazil. About 432 million of them are women voters.

In the last Indian election in 2014, there were more than 830 million registered voters. But only about 553 million Indians, or 66 percent of the eligible voters then, came out to vote. There were 8,251 candidates from 464 political parties.

The process is conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), an autonomous constitutional authority, with a staff of more than 300 full-time officials at its headquarters in New Delhi.

The fight is for 543 of the 545 seats in India's lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha. The remaining two seats are reserved for the Anglo-Indian community, which traces part of its ancestry to Europeans who intermarried with Indians in the colonial era.

These members are nominated by India's president.

On average, each constituency had 15 candidates during the 2014 election, according to ECI data, with the highest number of hopefuls for one seat recorded at 42.

Of the 8,251 contestants in the last election, only 668 were women.

Modi had the highest winning margin of all candidates, at 570,128 votes from Vadodara in his home state of Gujarat.

Neha Poonia reports on India's campaign culture.