The first woman to head one of Bangladesh's biggest garment associations said on Tuesday she would boost female leadership as most factory workers were women, amid scrutiny over safety.

Rubana Huq, 55, is managing director of Mohammadi Group, which owns a string of factories supplying brands like H&M and Primark in Bangladesh, the world's second-largest garment exporter, employing four million people.

"I believe that in an industry where more than 80 percent of the workers are women, they should be given a greater chance to voice their interests," said Huq, the new president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

"Today, the workforce is largely women but people in the managerial levels are mostly men. That needs to change."

In Bangladesh's 4,500 factories, women have traditionally had to negotiate with male managers over pay, workplace safety and respect on the job, a fact Huq wants to change.

Her election comes at a time when Bangladesh's Supreme Court is deciding whether to shut down a factory inspection mechanism which was set up by European fashion labels after the Rana Plaza factory collapsed in 2013, killing 1,100 people.

Huq said that manufacturers needed to strengthen their own monitoring mechanisms to help the government take over from Bangladesh Accord - signed by about 200 major brands.

The textile magnate, who was elected unopposed, said her decision to represent manufacturers and exporters was a natural extension of her two-decade career in the industry, where she is one of a handful of senior female executives.

"As a woman, there is always a hiccup and always a mindset to change," she said from Dhaka.