Thousands of Sudanese protesters camped outside army headquarters for a fifth night on Wednesday demanding President Omar al Bashir step down, as Washington voiced hope after the police ordered forces not to intervene.

In what has become the biggest challenge yet to Bashir's three decades of iron-fisted rule, crowds of demonstrators continued to throng the sprawling complex at night, singing and dancing to the tunes of revolutionary songs, witnesses said.

"People are coming in droves," said an onlooker without revealing his name for security reasons.

"Men and women from all corners of Khartoum and other towns are coming for what they call a night shift."

The sprawling complex was lit up in a sea of light as protesters held up their mobile phones as torches.

"I hope our revolution will achieve its goal," said Alaa Salah, dubbed the protest movement's "Nubian queen" after a video clip went viral of her conducting chanting with demonstrators outside the army headquarters.

A student of architecture and engineering, Salah told AFP women were "widely participating" in the protests "not only for their rights but for the rights of the entire community".

"If you see Sudan's history, all our queens have led the state. It's part of our heritage."

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) that launched the protest movement in December urged women to continue demonstrating outside the army complex and other military bases.

Death toll mounts

The demonstrators have braved regular volleys of tear gas from members of the powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) since they began camping at the army headquarters on April 6, protest organisers say.

But for the first time Tuesday night they did not face any "threat" from security agents, said a protester who requested anonymity for security reasons.

That came after 11 people, including six members of the security forces, were killed Tuesday during demonstrations in the capital, government spokesman Hassan Ismail told the official SUNA news agency.

Officials say 49 people have died in protest-related violence since demonstrations first erupted in December.

The United States renewed calls on Wednesday for Khartoum to allow peaceful protests.

Tibor Nagy, the US assistant secretary of state for Africa, said he was "heartened" at the relative calm overnight Tuesday.

"We call on the government of Sudan to respect the rights of all Sudanese people to express grievances peacefully," he tweeted.

On Tuesday, the United States, Britain and Norway for the first time threw their weight behind the protesters.

"The time has come for the Sudanese authorities to respond to these popular demands in a serious" way, the countries' Khartoum embassies said in a statement.

"The Sudanese authorities must now respond and deliver a credible plan for this political transition."

Sudan, along with Iran, Syria and North Korea, is on Washington's blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.