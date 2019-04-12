Australia said on Friday it would oppose the death penalty for Julian Assange if he's extradited to the United States, as protesters in Sydney called for his release and Australia's journalists' union voiced its strong support for him.

The Australian WikiLeaks founder was arrested on Thursday in London's Ecuadorian Embassy and the judge found him guilty of breaching his bail conditions. He faces a US charge of conspiring to reveal government secrets.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said any extradition plans had "nothing to do with Australia," and that Assange would receive only standard assistance from Australian consular officials.

The 47-year-old would have to face the consequences of any breach of the law in foreign jurisdictions, Morrison said.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne, however, responded to fears from Assange's supporters over his possible punishment in the US, saying Australia is "completely opposed to the death penalty."

She said Britain had sought assurances from the US that Assange would not be exposed to the death penalty if he was extradited.

"The extradition process itself is a matter between the United States and the United Kingdom, but we have also been provided with that advice from the UK," Payne told reporters.

"Australia ... is completely opposed to the death penalty and that is a bipartisan position and one which we have continued to advocate."

March in support of Assange

Signs of support for Assange emerged in his home country on Friday, where about 30 people marched in central Sydney after gathering outside the British Consulate and calling for the release of a figure they regard as a crusader for truth, and freedom of speech.

Holding signs with messages including "Free Assange — No US extradition," they chanted: "Free the truth; Free Assange; Don't shoot the messenger."

Another march in support of Assange was due to take place in Melbourne later on Friday.

Australia's journalists' union, the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, also supported calls for Assange's release.

The union's Federal President Marcus Strom said Assange was being pursued for "acts of journalism." Pointing out that WikiLeaks had in 2011 been bestowed with Australian journalism's highest honour, the Walkley Award, Strom said Assange's case was a press freedom issue.

"Julian Assange is being pursued over acts of journalism committed by WikiLeaks ...and that was revealing information that was clearly in the public interest, around atrocities and possible war crimes committed in Iraq and Afghanistan," Strom told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Strom said those reports had been published in newspapers such as the New York Times, Britain's the Guardian, and in Australia in the Sydney Morning Herald and the Melbourne Age.

"So on those grounds it becomes a press freedom issue," he said. "It's not a personal issue about Julian Assange."