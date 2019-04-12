A video of Chelsea fans singing about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah being a 'bomber' has gone viral, sparking widespread condemnation, as well as compounding fears of how widespread racism is in European football.

The video shared on Twitter and picked up by a number of British media outlets shows a group of White English Chelsea supporters shouting the abuse in a pub while onlookers either laugh or join in.

Liverpool are set to play Chelsea over the weekend in a tie that could determine the fate of their Premier League challenge.

The video caused uproar on social media with former footballers and the clubs involved issuing statements.

Former Liverpool striker, Stan Collymore, who is of mixed heritage himself, called the incident a direct result of the UK's right-wing atmosphere.

"I hope Mo (Salah) shows this to his 8.4 million followers on twitter as to how tolerant the nation he plies his trade in, is. "

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have issued statements condemning the video.

In its statement, Liverpool said the video was "dangerous and disturbing".

"Already this season, we have seen repulsive discriminatory abuse inside stadiums in England, Europe and across the world; abuse that was captured on devices and put into the public domain," the club said, adding:

"This behaviour needs to be called out for what it is - unadulterated bigotry."

Officials at Chelsea have also condemned the video, and immediately banned the fans featured from attending the club's Europa League fixture against Slavia Prague on Thursday night.