Volunteers for Venezuela's education project support Maduro
The government-run project called Zero Violence is meant to teach children how to play fair, how to have goals, and how to be good citizens.
Children participate in government's Zero Tolerance programme in Caracas. / TRTWorld
April 13, 2019

Volunteers for a government's education programme in Venezuela's capital Caracas continue to support President Nicolas Maduro despite the political and economic crisis in the country.

The government-run project called Zero Violence is meant to teach children how to play fair, how to have goals, and how to be good citizens.

"I support Maduro because his government gave me the opportunity to be someone better and gave me the chance of studying in a public university," says Reymer Charmelo, a volunteer for Zero Violence programme.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas brings more from a slum in Caracas.

SOURCE:TRT World
