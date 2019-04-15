WORLD
WWII bomb defused in Germany's Frankfurt
Around 600 people were evacuated when a World War II bomb was discovered in the old German city of Frankfurt. Specialists defused the bomb and declared it safe for residents to return.
A large water fountain rises behind the Iron Bridge when a 250 kilogram US-American bomb from the Second World War in the Main River is detonated with a blast in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, April 14, 2019. About 600 people had to leave their homes for security reasons. / AP
April 15, 2019

Some 600 people were evacuated from their homes in the old city of Frankfurt so specialists could remove a World War II-era bomb that was discovered in the Main River.

The German news agency DPA reported that the bomb was defused underwater on Sunday, which led to a loud detonation and a big water fountain on the river. 

Police told DPA "the bomb is no longer a danger."

Firefighters had discovered the American 250kg bomb during diving training in the river on Tuesday.

Even more than 70 years after the end of the war, bombs and other munitions still turn up regularly in Germany, a testament to the ferocity of the fighting in World War II.

