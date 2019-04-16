Sudan's ruling military council says it has fired the country's top prosecutor days after the armed forces ousted autocratic president Omar al Bashir.

Tuesday's statement by the council says its head, General Abdel Fattah Burhan, dismissed general prosecutor Omar Abdel Salam and two of his aids.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which has spearheaded protests in the country, has called for the dismissal of all top judges and prosecutors among a package of demands. Those include the prosecution of those behind the military coup in 1989, the dissolution of all pro-government unions and a freeze on the assets of top officials in Bashir's government.

However, organisers fear the army is seeking to hijack the revolution on the streets, which saw Bashir's three-decade reign toppled on Thursday after four months of nationwide demonstrations.

On Monday, activists accused commanders of launching an abortive attempt to clear the sit-in outside army headquarters, ending the relative calm that has reigned since Bashir's overthrow.

Witnesses said several army vehicles had surrounded the area and that troops were seen removing the barricades which demonstrators had put up as a security measure.

Activists voiced fears that the army would make a new attempt on Tuesday.

Several vehicles carrying paramilitary forces deployed on a bridge that connects the protest site with north Khartoum, a witness said.

'Not going anywhere'

"The army will try to make another attempt to disperse the protesters because it is under huge pressure," said protester Ahmed Najdih.

"But we are not going anywhere. We will not lose our patience. We know what happened in Egypt and we don't want that to happen to us."

In neighbouring Egypt, the so-called Arab Spring revolution of 2011 toppled veteran president Hosni Mubarak and replaced him with elected Mohammed Morsi only for him to be overthrown in 2013 by then army chief, now President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Protest leaders have gradually toughened their approach towards the transitional military council, as policy announcements from its uniformed officers have multiplied.

Amid widespread anger at the number of faces from the old regime, the protesters secured the replacement of its first chairman, a longtime Bashir loyalist after just 24 hours last week.

But the honeymoon of his successor, General Burhan, lasted just days.

As weekend talks on the transition failed to make headway, protest leaders who initially demanded a "swift" handover to civilian rule, began demanding first an "immediate" handover then the military council's dissolution.