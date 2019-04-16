The first shipment of Red Cross humanitarian aid arrived in crisis-wracked Venezuela on Tuesday following approval from President Nicolas Maduro's government, the organisation confirmed.

"It is with great joy and responsibility that we would like to reveal that right now the first Red Cross humanitarian aid shipment is entering Venezuela," said Mario Villarroel, president of the aid group's Venezuelan branch.

The shipment, which arrived at the airport serving Caracas, includes desperately needed medication, medical supplies, and power units "that will be distributed in various hospitals," added Villarroel.

Venezuela has suffered more than four years of recession marked by shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicine.

Supplies destined for Venezuela's long-suffering population formed the basis of a stand-off between Maduro and parliament speaker Juan Guaido, who launched a direct challenge to the president's authority in January.

Guaido has since been recognised by more than 50 countries, including the United States, as Venezuela's interim president.

But despite a highly-publicised campaign, he failed to force humanitarian aid stockpiled over the border in Colombia into the country after the military – which remains loyal to Maduro – blockaded a bridge crossing.

Maduro claimed the aid was nothing more than a smokescreen to cover a US-led invasion.

Last week, Maduro and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) came to an agreement to allow in the humanitarian aid.

Cardboard boxes bearing the symbols of the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement were loaded by forklift onto trucks at the Maiquetia international airport, according to images shared on social media.