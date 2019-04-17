WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt schedules public referendum on constitutional changes
Dates for April announced after parliament approved amendments to the constitution that could keep President Abdel Fattah el Sisi in power until 2030.
Wall-to-wall banners and billboards have flooded Cairo's streets in the past few weeks urging people to take part in the referendum. April 16, 2019. / Reuters
April 17, 2019

Egypt's authorities have scheduled a nationwide referendum on proposed constitutional changes that could see President Abdel Fattah el Sisi remain in power until 2030.

Lasheen Ibrahim, chairman of the National Election Authority, said on Wednesday the vote will take place April 20 through April 22. Egyptian expatriates will vote April 19 through April 21, he said.

Parliament overwhelmingly approved the amendments on Tuesday. 

They would only extend a president's term in office from four to six years. But they include a special article specific to Sisi to extend his current, second term to six years and allow him to run for another six-year term in 2024.

The proposals are seen by critics as another step back toward authoritarianism, eight years after a pro-democracy uprising ended autocrat Hosni Mubarak's three-decade rule.

It has now been nearly six years since Sisi led the military overthrow of the country's first freely-elected but divisive president Mohammed Morsi after mass protests against his rule.

Sisi was elected president first in 2014 and re-elected to another four-year term last year after all potentially serious challengers were arrested or pressured to withdraw from the race.

What are the constitutional changes?

The amendments also introduce one or more vice presidents, revive the senate and enshrine a 25 percent quota for women in parliament's lower legislative chamber. 

It also includes provisions for what it describes as adequate representation for workers, farmers, youth and people with special needs.

The amendments also allow the president to appoint top judges and bypass judiciary oversight in vetting draft legislation. 

They declare the military the "guardian and protector" of the Egyptian state, democracy and the constitution, while also granting military courts wider jurisdiction in trying civilians.

In the last three years, over 15,000 civilians, including children, have been referred to military prosecution in Egypt, according to Human Rights Watch.

SOURCE:AP
