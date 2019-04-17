US President Donald Trump has vetoed a move by congress to end US involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

The move is the latest in a long line of measures taken by the Republican leader to back Saudi Arabia, despite objections by his own officials and members of his party.

While Saudi Arabia has received widespread condemnation for abuses, such as the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the war in Yemen, and the blockade of Qatar, it has always relied on Trump to have its back.

Here are some of those occasions:

Vetoing a congressional resolution to end US involvement in Yemen

After both houses of Congress passed a resolution seeking to end US involvement in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, Trump said: “This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future.”

According to the US laws, if the president vetoes a resolution, it will be sent back to both chambers, where it must pass with a two-thirds majority.

Blocking attempts to stop arms sale to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is one the largest arms importers in the world, and one of the biggest purchasers of US weapons.

Trump blamed civilian casualties caused by the Saudis on their lack of knowledge on ‘how to use the US-made bombs,’ and he has refused to say whether Washington would review arms sales to Riyadh.

"I think it's a terrible situation. I hated seeing what happened with the bus and the children cause that's pure — that's a horror show when you see a thing like that, you saw the bus."