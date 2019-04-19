Increased political volatility could sweep Britain if it participates in the forthcoming EU parliamentary elections.

With the Brexit withdrawal agreement rejected three times by the British parliament and the EU agreeing to extend the deadline until October 31, Britain could participate in the forthcoming EU parliamentary elections on 23 May.

A recent poll gives the newly created Brexit Party at 27 percent, making it the leading party in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Once the votes of UKIP, another right-wing party filled with ‘Leavers’ are added, Brexiteers could have a 34 percent share of the vote.

In contrast, the openly ‘Remain’ parties only have 29 percent of the votes.

The Brexit Party, which polls suggest could win the EU parliamentary elections, was only formed in January of this year and officially registered last week.

The two mainstay British parties, Labour and the Conservative Party which on the face of it have committed to Brexit, are increasingly unable to find a consensus on what Brexit should look like and are seemingly losing voters to either the hard remain parties or the hard Brexit parties.

Remainers in British politics, who have long sought another referendum to settle the question of whether Britain should stay in the EU, increasingly started to portray the forthcoming EU elections as an opportunity for that referendum. Recent polls will make for sober reading.