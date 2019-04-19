French President Emmanuel Macron has bestowed novelist Michel Houellebecq with the country’s highest award, the Legion of Honour.

The 63-year-old received the award at a ceremony in the Elysee Palace on Saturday, marking the high-point of a career riddled with controversy over his views on Islam, race, and women.

His 2015 book, Submission, described Islamic rule in France and despite its commercial success, was criticised for spreading fear of Muslims and immigrants.

The book is a dystopian depiction of France in the future, where a Muslim has won the French presidential election, and immediately moved to Islamicise the country.

In Submission, Jews are encouraged to leave France for Israel, women are forced to wear the veil, and only Muslims are allowed to teach at the Sorbonne, which in the novel becomes a Saudi-funded Islamic university.

Houellebecq has previous form attacking the religion, including his description of Islam as the “stupidest religion” in 2002.

“France is not Michel Houellebecq ... it is not intolerance, hatred and fear,” said former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls in the wake of Submission’s publication, which also coincided with the Charlie Hebdo attacks.