Militants have killed more than 60 Syrian regime fighters in 48 hours, a monitor said Saturday, in some of the deadliest attacks on pro-Damascus forces in recent weeks.

YPG-led SDF in March announced the defeat of the Daesh's "caliphate" in eastern Syria, but the terrorists have retained hideouts there and in other parts of the country as well as the ability to carry out deadly assaults.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Since Thursday, Daesh militants have killed 35 pro-Damascus fighters in regime-held parts of central and eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said it was "the highest death toll among regime forces since the caliphate was declared defeated" in the eastern village of Baghouz last month.

Regime fighters also came under attack on another front of Syria's grinding eight-year war, the Britain-based monitor added.

On Saturday, terrorists linked to Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate attacked loyalists outside the northwestern region of Idlib, killing 26 pro-Assad fighters, it said.

It was the latest death tally in a civil war that has killed more than 370,000 people since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Regime's control

Regime leader Bashar al Assad has managed to claw back around 60 percent of the country with Russian military backing since 2015, but several regions remain beyond the regime's control.

These include a large swathe of northeastern Syria held by YPG who have been fighting Daesh with the support of a US-led coalition, as well as the region of Idlib held by Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate.

Daesh attacks