At least 28 people have been killed and five injured in a landslide in the southwestern Colombian province of Cauca, the country's disaster relief agency said late on Monday.

The landslide, which was caused by heavy rains, occurred early on Sunday in a rural area of Rosas municipality, the agency said in a statement.

“In the last two days, we have recovered 28 bodies. Rescue operations will restart in the morning,” the disaster relief agency said on Twitter late on Monday.

On Sunday evening an agency spokesman said the death toll had risen from the initial figure of 14.