WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghan president inaugurates newly-elected parliament
President Ashraf Ghani has inaugurated the country's new parliament after almost six months since elections were held and following long delays, claims of voter fraud, unresolved disputes, and political bickering.
Afghan president inaugurates newly-elected parliament
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during the inauguration of the newly-elected parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan on April 26, 2019. / Reuters
April 26, 2019

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the newly-elected parliament on Friday after troubled elections last year in the war-ravaged country.

Addressing the maiden session, Ghani stressed the parliament should robustly perform its three-tier task of monitoring the activities of the government, legislation, and representation of the public.

He said parliament is the key element of governance in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The full and final results of the Wolesi Jirga (lower house) elections for all provinces held in October are yet to be announced amid allegations of rigging, irregularities, and technical glitches.

Recommended

The UN mission in Afghanistan noted in a report last year that the Taliban launched a deliberate campaign of violence and intimidation to disrupt parliamentary elections, including attacks on civilians, which resulted in 435 casualties.

Ten candidates were killed in terror attacks across the country.

Final results for the Kabul province are yet to be announced, while polls are due in restive Ghazni province.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon