With pro-gun legislation largely stalled in Congress, President Donald Trump said on Friday he is withdrawing the US from a UN treaty on the global arms trade, telling the National Rifle Association the treaty is "badly misguided."

Trump made the announcement as he vowed to fight for gun rights and implored members of the nation's largest pro-gun group — struggling to maintain its influence — to rally behind his re-election bid.

"It's under assault," he said of the constitutional right to bear arms. "But not while we're here."

Trump said he would be revoking the United States' status as a signatory of the UN Arms Trade Treaty, which regulates international trade in conventional weapons, from small arms to battle tanks, combat aircraft and warships. President Barack Obama signed the pact in 2013 but it has never been ratified by US lawmakers.

It has long been opposed by the NRA.

"Under my administration, we will never surrender American sovereignty to anyone, Trump said.

"We will never allow foreign diplomats to trample on your Second Amendment freedom," Trump said, before signing a document on stage asking the Senate to halt the ratification process.

"I hope you're happy," he told the group, to cheers.

His move against the treaty came as Trump sought to excite an organisation that was pivotal to Trump's victory in 2016 but, three years later, is limping toward the next election divided and diminished.

"You better get out there and vote," he said, telling the crowd of thousands that the 2020 election "seems like it's a long ways away. It's not."

Gun-toting opposition

Gun activists denounced the treaty when it was under negotiation as an infringement of civilian firearm ownership, despite the well-enshrined legal principle that says no treaty can override the Constitution or US laws. The treaty is aimed at cracking down on illicit trading in small arms, thereby curbing violence in some of the most troubled corners of the world.

Advocates of tighter gun restrictions denounced Trump's decision. Kris Brown, president of the Brady organization, said it was a "reckless move" that will "only embolden terrorists and other dangerous actors around the world."

In a speech full of grievance, Trump railed against the Russia investigation, which did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Russians and the Trump campaign. Special counsel Robert Mueller outlined potential episodes of obstruction of justice by the president without concluding that he had committed any crime, leaving such questions for Congress to pursue as it saw fit.

"They tried for a coup," Trump said. "It didn't work out so well."

"And I didn't need a gun for that, did I?" he quipped, adding, "Spying. Surveillance. Trying for an overthrow? And we caught 'em."

And in a pre-emptive attack against his Democratic challengers, Trump claimed without evidence that the other party wants "to take away your guns."

Shootings, diverse Congress dampen NRA hopes

An emboldened NRA had high hopes and ambitious plans for easing state and national gun regulations after pouring tens of millions of dollars into the 2016 presidential race, seeing its dark horse candidate win and Republicans in control of both branches of Congress.