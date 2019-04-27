Yellow vest protests are taking place in France's main cities for the 24th consecutive week to challenge economic policies that President Emmanuel Macron stood by while unveiling measures intended to quell the anti-government movement.

In Paris, a few thousand people participated in two peaceful demonstrations on Saturday.

Veterans of the protests, which have been running for six months now, led off the Paris march, organised by the militant CGT union.

But in a new development, many senior figures from the radical left marched with them, including Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of France Unbowed and one of Macron's most vocal critics.

In the eastern city of Strasbourg, near the German border, police used tear gas to stop a crowd heading toward the European Parliament building.

In his response to the movement, Macron announced tax cuts for middle-class workers and plans to close France's elite college for top civil servants and politicians.

But he said he would keep pushing pro-business policies opposed by protesters who criticise Macron for his alleged favouring of the wealthy and are demanding wage and pension increases.

Disappointed by Macron's plans

Thierry-Paul Valette, the founder of a group called Yellow Vests Citizens and one of the organisers of the movement, said on Friday that Emmanuel Macron failed to deliver on the protesters demands.

"We have not received satisfaction, therefore, we will continue the movement," Valette said.