Air strikes by Syrian regime ally Russia on Sunday forced the closure of two hospitals and also damaged a third one in the opposition and rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib, a war monitor said. Idlib falls in the demilitarised zone agreed upon by Russia and Turkey in 2018.

The strikes came as eight civilians were killed in bombardment by the regime and Russia across the north-western province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Idlib and other adjacent territories of Syria held by the opposition and rebels have faced intensifying bombardment in the past month.

On Sunday, air strikes hit a hospital in Kafranbel and another located underground on the outskirts of Hass.

The raids were blamed on Russia by the Observatory.

An AFP cameraman filmed the two facilities hit by strikes.

"The hospital in Kafranbel is out of order. The patients were transferred to other facilities in the region," Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said, adding one civilian was killed.

Hass and Hama hospitals

In Hass, air strikes blamed on Russia halted services at an underground hospital, Syria Relief and Development, a non-governmental organisation that runs the facility, said.

"The hospital... is out of order because of the raids," said Ubaida Dandush, who works for the NGO.

The facility had been evacuated shortly before the bombardments, he said, thanks to alerts from a warning system set up to analyse the flight paths of warplanes.

Footage filmed by the AFPcameraman showed a white cloud rising over farmland where the hospital is located.

The Observatory said the facility had been put "out of service" because of "bombing by Russian aircraft".

It said a third hospital in the north of Hama province had also been hit by Russian strikes. The Observatory added that it had not been able to verify the extent of the damage.