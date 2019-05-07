Forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar shot down a Tripoli government warplane south of the Libyan capital on Tuesday, witnesses and the Libyan National Army (LNA) said.

The LNA media unit released pictures of what it said was the pilot with blood on his face receiving medical treatment while seated on a chair. Another picture showed an LNA commander, Abdulsalam al Hassi, standing behind him.

A spokesman for forces aligned with the internationally recognised government which is based in Tripoli had no immediate comment on the incident.

The eastern-based LNA, led by Haftar, began an offensive against Tripoli in early April but its advance has been blocked by forces loyal to Tripoli on the city's southern outskirts.

Residents of Gharyan, about 80 km south of Tripoli, said that when the plane was heard overhead, anti-aircraft fire opened up. There was an explosion as it was hit.

"The jet was shot down in Al Hira town (10 km from Gharyan) and I saw LNA troops capturing the pilot," a Gharyan resident told Reuters news agency.

The escalation is a setback for efforts by the United Nations and Western states to end the chaos and political division in Libya eight years after a NATO-backed uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Italy warns against military action

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned against possible military action in Libya, as the head of Tripoli's internationally recognised government, Fayez al Sarraj, kicked off a European tour to drum up support against a possible attack by strongman Haftar.

The contents of a meeting between Conte and Sarraj –– which Italian media said lasted about 90 minutes –– were not made public.

But Conte said on the sidelines of a separate event that "there is no military solution that could guarantee the stabilisation of the country".