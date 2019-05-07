The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced and sudden trip to Iraq on Tuesday as Washington escalated tensions with Iran by sending an aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf.

The trip began and ended after nightfall and under heavy security. He cancelled a planned meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel before travelling to Baghdad.

Pompeo's visit came as the US President Donald Trump's administration is intensifying its pressure campaign against Iran.

The US said this week that it is rushing an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East to deter or respond to any Iranian attack.

US officials have said there are indications Iran is planning to retaliate for the Trump administration's stepped-up sanctions on the country, although the threat information remains vague.

History weighs heavily against Washington's claim. The invasion of Iraq in 2003 was based on false intelligence reports that the then-Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussain was hoarding weapons of mass destruction.

According to Reuters, Pompeo said US "wants Iraq to be independent and not beholden to any country" and that "Iran is escalating its activity" in the region.

In Iraq, Pompeo met Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Details about what was discussed have yet to come out as journalists traveling with Pompeo were not even allowed to report until he left for his next stop in London.

As tensions rise between Washington and Tehran, Baghdad in some ways is caught in the middle. Iraq has a close relationship with the US, which is leading the international coalition in the war against Daesh group in Iraq and Syria.

More than 5,000 American troops are stationed on Iraqi soil.