The White House on Wednesday took the aggressive step of invoking "executive privilege" to block the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full Russia report as a Democratic-led US congressional panel moved toward holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt for refusing to hand over the document.

The move announced by the White House marked another intensification in a constitutional clash between the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and Republican President Donald Trump.

Barr has refused to comply with a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee to provide an unredacted version of the report and its underlying evidence.

Democrats condemned the White House action.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the action was rather a response to the "blatant abuse of power" by Democratic Rep. Nadler.

"Neither the White House nor Attorney General Barr will comply with Chairman Nadler's unlawful and reckless demands," she said.

TRT World'sCourtney Kealy has more on the story.

Nadler said earlier on Wednesday the Trump administration's refusal to provide special counsel Robert Mueller's full Russia report to Congress presents a "constitutional crisis," leaving the panel no choice but to move forward with a contempt vote against Barr.

Talks with the Justice Department broke down late Tuesday over the committee's subpoena for an unredacted version of the report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Democrats were surprised by the department's decision as last-minute talks failed late Tuesday.

She said if the committee approves contempt resolution, as is expected, the "next step" would be eventual consideration by the full House.

Barr released a redacted version of Mueller's report to the public last month, but Democrats said they want to see the full document, along with underlying evidence, and subpoenaed the full report.

The department has rejected that demand, while allowing a handful of lawmakers to view a version of Mueller's report with fewer redactions. Democrats have said they won't view that version until they get broader access.

It was not immediately clear how the claim of privilege would work with respect to Mueller's report, since it has already been released to the public in redacted form.