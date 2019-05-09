WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazil's ex-president Tamer back in jail
Michel Tamer faces investigation in the sprawling "Car Wash" corruption probe that has ensnared many of Brazil's top politicians and business leaders.
Brazil's ex-president Tamer back in jail
Former Brazilian President Michel Temer no longer has immunity from prosecution. / AP
May 9, 2019

Former Brazilian President Michel Temer was ordered to return to jail by a federal judge on Wednesday while he is investigated in several cases of alleged corruption.

Temer's lawyer, Eduardo Carnelos, told Globo Television that he could only "lament" the court's decision. He said Temer would have to present himself to authorities on Thursday.

"I consider this to be an injustice. My understanding is that there are no foundations for this detention," Carnelos said.

Temer, 78, was jailed for a few days in March but then freed. He is being investigated as part of the sprawling "Car Wash" corruption probe that has ensnared many of Brazil's top politicians and business leaders.

He denies any wrongdoing.

Recommended

Temer became president in 2016 after President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office for allegedly violating rules on handling federal finances.

His administration was clouded by corruption allegations and prosecutors charged him with corruption on three occasions. 

But the parliament never gave its consent to lifting Temer's immunity from prosecution, which Brazil's sitting presidents have.

His immunity ended when he left office January 1.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon