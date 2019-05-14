A US mosque went up in flames on Sunday afternoon, the latest incident of arson to target a place of worship in the country.

Mosque administrators at the Diyanet Mosque of New Haven, Connecticut said fire officials had confirmed the fire was started deliberately and that federal investigators were trying to find out who was responsible.

“We strongly condemn this arson and act of violence in a place of worship,” the mosque said in a Facebook post.

The Diyanet Center of America was founded by Turkish-American Muslims to provide religious, educational and social services to Muslim communities, mostly on the northeast US coast.

The organisation coordinates with Turkey’s directorate for religious affairs, known as Diyanet, and receives funding via the body.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu posted swift condemnation of the attack on Twitter.

He wrote:

“The recent arson attack in the US city of New Haven on a Diyanet Mosque in Ramadan is another example of increasing hatred of Islam across the world.

“Our only consolation is that there was no loss of life. Those who carried out this cowardly attack must be found immediately and punished. We must fight hatred of Islam and racism together.”