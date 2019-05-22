President Donald Trump fired back at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's accusation on Wednesday that he is engaged in a cover-up, saying at a hastily arranged White House appearance, ''I don't do cover-ups.''

Trump also said he would not work with Democrats on a major infrastructure proposal because of ''phony'' investigations they are pursuing in Congress.

The Republican president added that he was upset that Democratic lawmakers discussed the possibility of impeaching him before a White House meeting on infrastructure.

The president repeated his rhetoric about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

''No collusion, no obstruction, no nothing,'' Trump said. ''This whole thing was a take-down attempt at the president of the United States.''

As Democrats in Congress debated impeaching Trump, Pelosi said on Wednesday, about an hour before a White House meeting with him, that Trump is engaged in a ''cover-up.''

Trump ignoring subpoenas