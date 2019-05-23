Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to build an inclusive India on Thursday after scoring a landslide election win that he hailed as the "biggest event in world democracy."

"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again!" Modi declared amid nationwide celebrations by his right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (or BJP).

The 68-year-old leader, who built a formidable campaign based on his tough national security stance, was showered with petals when he arrived flashing the "V" for victory sign at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, where thousands of supporters waited.

A rolling election commission vote count showed the BJP was on course to increase its grip on parliament with 303 out of 542 elected seats – up from 282 in 2014.

The commission cancelled the election in the Vellore constituency on the ground of excessive use of money power.

TRT World's Bruce Harrison reports from New Delhi.

Praises for Modi

US President Donald Trump sent Twitter congratulations on the "BIG" win and added, "Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm."

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of France and prime ministers Shinzo Abe of Japan, Scott Morrison of Australia, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Imran Khan of Pakistan were among world leaders to call Modi before the final results were even released, the foreign ministry said.

It will be the first time in almost five decades that an Indian premier has been voted back with an increased majority.

"The voting numbers in India's election is the biggest event in the history of [the] democratic world. The entire world has to recognise the democratic strength of India," Modi told cheering crowds.

Humiliating defeat for Congress

The opposition Congress party was on just 52 seats, with Rahul Gandhi – the great-grandson, grandson and son of three premiers – conceding defeat and congratulating Modi.

The Congress tally only improved marginally from its historic low of 44 in 2014 polls.

In an added personal humiliation Gandhi, 48, also lost Amethi, a seat long held by his storied family, to a former television star running for the BJP.

The BJP headquarters in Delhi erupted in celebration with drummers, firecrackers, dancing and singing as thousands of party faithfuls waited in heavy rain for their leader.

"Modi will make India great again. Modi is the strongest prime minister India has ever had and will get. We need to support his policies to prosper," said one supporter, Santosh Joshi.

At Congress headquarters, a handful of dejected supporters sat in groups.

"We are sad but we will rise again. Modi won because of his lies and false promises. The country is in danger now," Rajesh Tiwari, a Congress supporter, told AFP news agency.

Jagdish Sharma, 50, blamed the counting method, using electronic voting machines, saying "Rahul Gandhi is the crowd's favourite, but has always lost only due to EVMs.

While EVMs exist even Lord Vishnu can't defeat Modi," he said, referring to a powerful Hindu god.

India's main Sensex index breached the 40,000-point level for the first time as the count pointed to a Modi win, adding to strong gains since Monday.

Fake news