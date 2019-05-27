WORLD
Colombia, Peru face worst migrant crisis - Colombian president
Colombian President Ivan Duque arrived in Lima during a state visit to Peru amid discussions on migration. Duque was greeted by an honour guard upon his arrival at the presidential palace.
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra awards the "Order of the Sun" medal to Colombia's President Ivan Duque at the government palace in Lima, Peru. May 27, 2019. / Reuters
May 27, 2019

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Monday said that his country and neighbouring Peru are "facing Latin America's worst migrant crisis in recent history".

Speaking to reporters during an official visit to Lima to meet his Peruvian counterpart Martin Vizcarra, Duque called for the end of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's regime to facilitate the return of democracy to the oil-producing nation.

The United Nations last week said Venezuelans fleeing political and economic crisis at home deserve protection as refugees and urged other states not to deport them.

Some 3.7 million people have left Venezuela, including 3 million since 2015 as the economy has imploded causing widespread shortages and hunger, and anti-government street protests have brought waves of violence and deaths.

Venezuelans continue to leave at the rate of 3,000 to 5,000 a day, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra told reporters during a joint news briefing with Duque that the international community had so far failed to address the issue.

Dozens of nations around the world now recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president, saying President Nicolas Maduro rigged a 2018 election and is behaving like a dictator. But Guaido has been unable to remove Maduro, who still has the backing of top military brass. 

