A Brazilian police document says an unidentified woman has accused Neymar of raping her in Paris last month. The player's father calls the incident "a setup" against his son.

The document obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday says the incident took place on May 15 at 8:20 pm local time in a hotel.

The woman went to police on Friday in Sao Paulo.

Neymar's representatives have not replied to a request for comment, but his father and agent Neymar dos Santos denied any wrongdoing by the player in a television interview.

"This is a tough moment. If we can't show the truth quickly it will be a snowball.

If we have to show Neymar's WhatsApp messages and the conversations with this lady, we will," Neymar dos Santos told TV Band.