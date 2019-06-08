A prominent investigative journalist who was detained on drug-dealing charges in Russia is being taken to the hospital after complaining of feeling poorly in police custody.

The Moscow police department said Saturday that an emergency medical squad was called for Ivan Golunov and determined he should be taken a hospital for examination.

It did not specify Golunov's medical problem.

The head of human rights organisation Agora, Pavel Chikov, told Russian news agencies Golunov was suspected to have a concussion and a broken rib.

Russian police have charged Golunov with attempting to deal a "large amount" of illegal drugs, his lawyer said Saturday.

"Ivan Golunov has been charged as a defendant -- attempted dealing," his lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote on Telegram messenger service, posting a police document showing the charge against the Meduza news site journalist involving cocaine and mephedrone.

Golunov has been charged with drug dealing after four grams of the synthetic stimulant mephedrone were found in his backpack, Moscow police said Friday.

Golunov, who works for the independent website Meduza, was stopped by police in central Moscow on Thursday afternoon. Police also said that more drugs were found at his home.

Meduza's director general, Galina Timchenko, told The Associated Press that Golunov, one of the most prominent investigative journalists in Russia, was beaten while in detention and denied medical tests that would show he has not handled drugs.

Timchenko said she has photos that show the impact on the left side of his face.

Moscow police denied the accusations of beating.

Golunov appeared in court on Saturday. His lawyer said that his client was not allowed to contact his family or lawyer for 12 hours after he was detained.

Protests

Golunov's colleagues and other journalists went to the headquarters of the Moscow police Friday afternoon to protest what many saw as blatant retribution for a journalist's work.

An organisation that tracks politically connected arrests, OVD-Info, said 11 journalists were detained at the protest, but later released without charges.

In the evening, a queue of demonstrators assembled outside the headquarters, each in turn holding a sign in support of Golunov. Single protest pickets are permitted without prior authorisation under Russian law.

Golunov, 36, has recently received threats linked to a story he was pursuing, Timchenko said.

"We are convinced that Ivan Golunov is innocent," Timchenko's Meduza said in a statement.

"What's more, we have reasons to believe that Golunov is being persecuted for his journalism. We know that Vanya (Golunov) has been receiving threats in recent months, and we know which particular unfinished story they relate to."