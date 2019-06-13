President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticised for her performance in the White House.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted, adding that he hoped she would run for governor of her state.

Sanders has been one of Trump's most loyal foot soldiers, almost constantly at his side during his tumultuous two and a half years at the White House and during the campaign before.

At a White House event on reintegration into society for ex-prisoners, Trump interrupted proceedings to summon the "warrior" Sanders from the audience and lavish praise on her record.

Calling her "a friend, a woman, a great, great magnificent person," Trump said, "she's very popular."

In fact, Sanders has a combative, sometimes bitter relationship with the White House press corps and is seen as responsible for the demise of the formal daily briefing – practically an institution under previous presidents.

The last time she took to the podium for a back-and-forth with reporters in the White House briefing room was March 11. Instead, she communicates largely through interviews on the president's favourite TV network Fox News and short, informal briefings with other journalists outdoors.