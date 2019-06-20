The United States on Thursday added Saudi Arabia and Cuba to its blacklist of countries that are not doing enough to fight human trafficking, a designation that could bring sanctions.

In an annual report, the Department of State faulted ally Saudi Arabia for rampant violations among foreign labourers and accused adversary Cuba of trafficking through its program of sending doctors overseas.

Countries that remained on Tier 3, the lowest ranking in the report, included China, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela.