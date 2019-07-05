With three US warships operating in the Persian Gulf and a "maximum pressure" campaign in full force against the Iranian ruling elite, including 1000 sanctions, US President Donald Trump has given Iran reasonable justification for returning to its uncooperative pre-2015 position.

It was President Trump, who in May 2018, violated the landmark nuclear deal – by withdrawing from it — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani warned the international community on Wednesday that Tehran would boost its uranium enrichment to "any amount that we want" after July 7.

Rouhani said Tehran would return to full compliance if all parties, including the United States, also complied. More steps are likely to follow.

President Trump has clearly overplayed his hand, leaving himself little room for exerting further pressure on Iran other than a military strike, which he has said he does not favour.

Rouhani, ridiculing Trump on Wednesday asked if there were any more sanctions or threats he’d like to impose or any more statements he wants to issue.

“Go ahead issue them now, why wait for later,” he said.

Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif claimed in a Tweet that Iran had acted entirely within the terms of JCPOA which specifies a party could "cease performing its commitments” in the event of "significant non-performance" by any of the other parties.

Trump, who has never offered a clear policy line on Iran — aside from his cabinet's hawkish rhetoric of regime change — made a mistake ignoring Iran’s relative leniency in April when Zarif, spoke to Fox News tacitly asking the US president to drop his pressure campaign.

For months President Trump has been going on about talks but acting ever more aggressively and humiliating Iran with pressure and accusations, the latest being on the recent tanker attacks in the Persian Gulf. His American adversaries saw these as an excuse to attack Iran.

Take the nonsensical White House statement on July 2 blaming Iran for violating the terms of JCPOA “even before” it was agreed: “There is little doubt that even before the deal’s existence, Iran was violating its terms.”

It's clear that Trump is trying to use the same strategy that brought him success as a real estate developer in the 90s.

“I will demand anything I can get,” said the younger Donald Trump in an interview with the Playboy Magazine describing how he used to win multi-billion dollar deals.

“When you're doing business, you take people to the brink of breaking them without having them break, to the maximum point their heads can handle--without breaking them. That's the sign of a good businessman,” he said.