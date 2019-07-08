Berlin said on Monday it had no plans to send ground troops to Syria, refusing a US request for Germany to ramp up its military involvement in the fight against Daesh militants.

"When I say that the government intends to continue with its ongoing measures in the framework of the anti-IS [Daesh] coalition, then that means no ground troops," said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

On Sunday, US special representative on Syria James Jeffrey told German media, including the Die Welt newspaper, that Washington wants Berlin to put boots on the ground in northern Syria.

Jeffrey, who was visiting Berlin for Syria talks, added that he expects an answer this month.

Germany's mandate in coalition

The mandate for Germany's participation in Syria runs out on October 31, meaning that parliament would be called on to decide what to do beyond that date.

Seibert noted that Germany has "for years been making a significant and internationally acknowledged contribution" to fighting the Daesh militants.

Berlin is now in talks with the US on "how the engagement should develop further," he added.

Washington has two goals in north-eastern Syria: to support the US-backed and YPG-dominated SDF militants that expelled Daesh from northern Syria and to prevent a potential Daesh resurgence in the war-torn country.