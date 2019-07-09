WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sister of Saudi crown prince on trial over 'beaten workman' in France
Hassa bint Salman, sister of Mohammed bin Salman who is known by his initials "MBS", is accused of ordering her bodyguard to beat up a workman after he was seen taking a photo inside her home in September 2016.
Sister of Saudi crown prince on trial over 'beaten workman' in France
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. June 29, 2019 / Reuters
July 9, 2019

The sister of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia goes on trial Tuesday in a French court over the alleged beating of a workman who was refurbishing her ultra-luxury Paris apartment.

Hassa bint Salman, sister of powerful Mohammed bin Salman who is known by his initial "MBS", stands accused of ordering her bodyguard to beat up the workman after he was seen taking a photo inside her home in September 2016.

The princess, who denies the allegations and is not expected to be present, allegedly suspected the man of planning to sell the photo of her apartment on the Avenue Foch, long a favourite destination for foreign millionaires in western Paris.

The workman said he was tied up and ordered to kiss the feet of the princess, who is thought to be in her 40s and is lionised in the Saudi state-run media for charity work and women's rights campaigning.

He claimed he was then beaten up and had his tools confiscated during an ordeal that lasted several hours.

In an account given to the Le Point news magazine in France, the workman reported that the princess shouted: "Kill him, the dog, he doesn't deserve to live."

A lawyer acting for the bodyguard, Yassine Bouzrou, told AFP: "We hope that the judges will take into account the numerous contradictions and incoherences of the plaintiff.

The medical records contradict the version of events of the plaintiff and show that he lied."

Recommended

Serious charges

The bodyguard has lodged a separate case for defamation against the workman.

The princess is subject to an arrest warrant issued in France in March 2018.

She has been charged with complicity in armed violence, complicity in holding someone against their will, and theft.

Her bodyguard has been charged with armed violence, theft, issuing death threats and holding someone against their will.

MBS sparked hopes of major social and economic reform when he was elevated to crown prince in 2017. 

But his reputation was badly damaged by the killing of dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate last year.

Agnes Callamard, a UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, reported "credible evidence" last month that linked the prince to the killing of Khashoggi, who was strangled and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon