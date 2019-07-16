WORLD
2 MIN READ
Regime air strikes kill at least 11 civilians in Syria’s de-escalation zone
The attacks targeted residential areas in the towns of Jisr al Shughur, Khan Shaykhun, Maar Shoreen, Hantoteen and Ain al Bardeh in Idlib province, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the ground.
Regime air strikes kill at least 11 civilians in Syria’s de-escalation zone
Assad regime attacks target residential areas in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. / AA
July 16, 2019

At least 11 civilians were killed and 14 others injured in fresh regime air strikes in the de-escalation zones in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

Three children were among 10 civilians killed in the village of Maar Shureen in the south of Idlib province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Regime forces have also been locked in battle with Daesh and allied rebels on the edges of the bastion, which is held by Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al Sham, including the north of Hama province.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Recommended

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

A buffer zone planned under that accord was never fully implemented, and the region has seen an uptick in violence.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when Bashar al Assad's regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected severity.

Syria's war has killed a total of more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon