The battle to become Britain's next prime minister enters the homestretch on Wednesday with both candidates hardening their positions on Brexit, putting the future government on a collision course with Brussels.

Ex-London Mayor Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace Theresa May, and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, are now both referring to Britain's departure with no overall deal in place as a realistic prospect.

The business community and many lawmakers fear dire economic consequences from a no-deal Brexit, which would lead to immediate trade tariffs for some sectors, including the automotive industry.

Johnson and Hunt are taking part in a final question-and-answer session later on Wednesday before the result of the vote by Conservative Party members is announced next Tuesday.

The new party leader will be confirmed as prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II on the following day.

Britain has twice delayed its scheduled departure from the European Union after 46 years of membership as May tried and failed to get her deal with Brussels through parliament.

The two candidates vying to replace her have vowed to scrap a "backstop" provision in the agreement that Brussels insisted upon to keep the Irish border open.

Their latest attacks on the measure during a debate on Monday prompted a plunge in the value of the British pound.

The currency fell again on Wednesday to its lowest level against the US dollar in over two years.

"The tougher stance from both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt in terms of their rhetoric on Brexit is clearly weighing on the pound," said market analyst Neil Wilson.

"Make no mistake, this decline in the pound is down to traders pricing in a higher chance of a no-deal exit."

May urges compromise

The backstop has proved a key stumbling block in the Brexit process.