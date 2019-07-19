A strong earthquake hit near the Greek capital of Athens on Friday, causing residents to run into the streets in fear and firefighters to check for people trapped in elevators.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the US Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3.

The Athens Institute said the quake struck at 1113 GMT (2:13 pm local time) about 26 kilometres north of Athens.

'People must remain calm'

The quake sparked limited power cuts and communication problems around Athens and the fire brigade reported receiving calls about people being trapped in elevators.

The shock was caught live in the studios of state broadcaster ERT.

The fire department rescued over a dozen people trapped in elevators in the capital, state broadcaster ERT said.

"People must remain calm," Efthymios Lekkas, head of the state anti-quake protection agency, said.

"There is no reason for concern. The capital's buildings are built to withstand a much stronger earthquake," he told ERT.