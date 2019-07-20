Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Friday there was no hunger in the country, citing the lack of rail-thin poor people in the streets as proof.

Speaking to foreign journalists, Bolsonaro blamed "populists" for propagating "a big lie" that some of Brazil's 209 million people did not have enough to eat.

"There is no hunger," the far-right leader said, noting Brazil "was rich in practically every type of crop".

"You don't see poor people in the street with bone-thin bodies like in other countries.

"To say that there is hunger in Brazil is a populist discourse to try to win popular sympathy, nothing more than that."

But after widespread coverage of his remarks and social media criticism, Bolsonaro backtracked, saying that "Brazilians eat poorly. And some people are hungry.

"And that is unacceptable in a country as rich as ours, with as much arable land as we have and more than enough water."

But "we have diet problems here in Brazil. We have them, it's not my fault, and that was here before I was," Bolsonaro stressed.

Often dubbed the "Trump of the tropics," Bolsonaro slammed the reporting as "fake news."

Latest figures from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization show 5.1 million Brazilians are "undernourished."

But the proportion of the population suffering had fallen to less than 2.5 percent between 2008 and 2010, compared with 11.9 percent in the 1999-2001 period.