Pakistan's tribal areas held their first-ever provincial elections on Saturday amid high security, a key step bringing the northwestern region into the political mainstream after years of turmoil fuelled by militancy.

The seven remote districts along the border with Afghanistan were once a focal point in the global war on terror but were brought under the control of Pakistani authorities after the passage of legislation last year.

More than 2.8 million people lined up to vote for 16 representatives for the provincial assembly after polls opened on Saturday morning, Suhail Khan, a spokesman for the election commission, told AFP news agency.

No violence was reported and polls closed at 5:00 pm without any disturbances, officials said.

Colonial-era arrangement

The previously semi-autonomous region operated under a colonial-era arrangement that endorsed collective punishment and created a fertile environment for militancy.