Japanese voters cast ballots Sunday in an upper house election, with Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc looking to protect its majority and keep on track plans to amend the country's pacifist constitution.

The 64-year-old Abe, who is on course to become Japan's longest-serving prime minister, is also hoping to shore up his mandate ahead of a crucial consumption tax hike later this year, along with trade negotiations with Washington.

Opinion polls suggest his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito are likely to win a majority, mostly due to a lacklustre opposition.

Sunday's vote is for half the seats in the House of Councillors —the less powerful upper house of parliament — and polling stations across the country open at 7:00 am (2200 GMT Saturday).

The vote outcome is expected to become clear shortly after the polls close at 8:00 pm, with pollsters suggesting turnout could be lower than 50 percent — significantly less than usual.

Abe's ruling coalition is forecast to win a solid majority of the 124 seats contested in the election, according to pre-election surveys.

The two parties control 70 seats in the half of the chamber that is not being contested, meaning the projections put them on track to maintain their overall majority in the body.

"Abe's strength is largely based on passive support resulting from disarray in the opposition camp and a lack of rivals," Shinichi Nishikawa, professor of political science at Meiji University in Tokyo, told AFP.

A win means Abe should be able to stay in power until November when he will break the record of the nation's longest-serving premiership held by Taro Katsura, a revered politician who served three times between 1901 and 1913.